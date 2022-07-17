Annie Maxine Davis
LONGVIEW — Annie Maxine Davis was born June 27, 1931 and left this earth at the age of 91 on July 13, 2022. She is now rejoicing because she is with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, free from the bonds of her earthly body.
Second only to Jesus was Maxine’s love and devotion to her family. She and her beloved husband, Al, were married for 69 years. She was an excellent seamstress, quilter, gardener and cook; and one of her greatest pleasures was to cook a large meal for the whole family, with lots of fresh vegetables from her garden. Maxine was a lifelong learner, proudly earning an associates degree at the age of 51. She studied the Bible every day and began teaching a Sunday school class at 15 years old. She spent countless hours in preparation to teach her ladies Sunday school class for many years. Maxine lived her faith by preparing meals and taking them to friends when they had a need, and she and Al delivered Meals on Wheels together for several years. She also served the families of the area as a “Pink Lady” volunteer at Good Shepherd Medical Center for 31 years. Maxine enjoyed traveling the world with Al and soaked up as much knowledge as possible about other cultures. She lived life with joy, loved teaching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren about God’s wonderful creation, and took every opportunity to tell them about Jesus.
Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Lurie Nutt, her brother, Wallace Nutt, sister, Laverne Cantu, sister, Marie Hill and sister, Juanita Clark.
She is survived by her husband, Al, brother, Andy Nutt, sister, Patricia Bradshaw, son Preston and wife Teresa, son Phil and wife Margaret, daughter, Cindy Mays; grandchildren Matt Davis and wife Cristy, Drew Davis and wife Adrienne, Geoffrey Davis and wife Jill, Rachel Davis and husband Marc, Tam Mays and wife Kendall, Heidi Mays, and Hannah Mays; great-grandchildren Eli, Connor, Evan, and Cora Davis.
Maxine’s funeral service will be 2pm, Monday, July 18, 2022, in the chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Longview, with visitation starting at 1pm. Interment will follow the service in the mausoleum chapel at Rosewood Park, Longview. An online memorial book may be signed at the funeral home website, www.raderfh.com
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to First Baptist Church, Longview, TX or the Parkinson’s Foundation.
