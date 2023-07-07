Annika Eve Shaw
MCKINNEY TX — Annika Eve Shaw of McKinney, Texas was born sleeping on June 30, 2023 to Andrew and Christina Shaw. We struggle to understand why, but we may never know. We have no doubt our Annika is playing at the feet of Jesus. We look forward to the day we embrace her in Heaven.
Annika is lovingly remembered and survived by her parents, Andrew and Christina Shaw; brothers Isaac, Luke, Nathan Shaw, all of Mckinney, Grandmother Peggy Shaw of Sherman, Tx. Grandparents Glenn and Kari Edwards of McKinney , Tx. Aunt Beth-Shaw McGinnis and husband Steven of Springfield Mo, Aunt Kathryn Parker and husband Daniel of Cypress, Tx; uncle David and wife Esther of Oviedo, Florida; aunt Jennifer Edwards, Palatine Illinois: cousins, Logan and Micah Parker of Cypress, Tx. and numerous other loving family memberss.
Though her time on this earth was short her impact on our family will be felt for eternity.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 10 a.m at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4701 Hedgcoxe Road, Plano, Tx. 75024. Grave side service will be private.
In liew of flowers, we encourage you to donate to Hope Ministries in McKinney Tx. at www.myhope.org
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.