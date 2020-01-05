Anthony David Zappasodi
LONGVIEW — Anthony David Zappasodi, 38, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 1, 2020.
This faithful man of God, wonderful husband, father and provider is survived by his wife Katie; and their three precious children; parents, David and Adel Zappasodi; brothers, David Zappasodi and wife, Rebecca, Matthew Zappasodi and wife, Emily; grandfather Samuel Zappasodi; and numerous other family members and friends.
Anthony Zappasodi faithfully served LeTourneau University as Director of Housing and Business Operations where he touched the lives of thousands of students and colleagues.
Family Visitation and a Memorial Service will be in Longview, Texas. Details are available at www.wadefamilyfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Fortress Foundation in memory of Anthony Zappasodi - http://bit.ly/tonyzappasodi.

