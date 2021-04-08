Anthony “Tony” Clay Rash
LONGVIEW — Anthony “Tony” Clay Rash passed away on April 3, 2021 at the age of 58, at home with his family in his hometown of Longview, Texas. After a courageous battle with cancer, he showed his strength in facing life’s challenges with a smile on his face and an always positive outlook. Tony took the greatest amount of pride in these 3 things in life; his family, his career, and anything with a motor. Tony was with SWEPCO/AEP for 37 years where he finished his career as Safety & Health manager, or as the guys would state, “the safety man.”
Tony is survived by his wife: Nancy Gray Rash, daughter and son-in-law: Sara and Kevin Claiborne, son: Clay Rash, his parents: Jackie and llene, brother and sister-in-law: Mike (David) and Pam, and many other family members.
A celebration of Tony’s life will be held at 10 am on Friday, April 9, at the Rader Chapel. The family will receive friends at Rader funeral home in Longview Thursday, April 8, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com

