Antoinette McCauley

Antoinette was devoted to her family and home. Her life was raising her 2 children whom she greatly loved. As a dedicated mother, she was always up front and present for all their life events both at school and home. With a love for art and crafting, she enjoyed many hours of creating unique treasures. Animals, big and small, also held a dear place in her heart, as she rescued many. Gardening was another passionate hobby that brought her so much peace. Antoinette was a devout Catholic and a member of St Mary’s Catholic Church in Longview. She is our free spirit in the wind.
Those left to cherish Antoinette’s memory are her mother, Josephine Warren; life partner of 36 years, Cloydette Arnold; her 2 daughters, Rosalynn Warren and Bernadette Garcia and husband Francisco; many beloved fur babies; 2 sisters, Miranda Pulliam and Griselda Hamby; her brother, Martin Vasquez; 1 niece and nephew.
Antoinette’s father, Jesse Ross Warren and her brother Henry James Calderon preceded her in passing.
A Celebration of Her Life will be held at 2pm, Saturday, October 3, 2020, in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Longview.
