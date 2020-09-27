Antoinette McCauley
Antoinette McCauley
LONGVIEW — Antoinette McCauley, age 64, of Longview, passed away September 19, 2020, surrounded by many loved ones. She was born March 22, 1956 in Bay City, Michigan to Henry and Josephine Calderon. The family moved to Texas when Antoinette was a young child. She first lived in Houston, until the family moved to Jacksonville. She attended Jacksonville High School where she was on the swim team. She then started a family of her own and had two daughters. Later, the family moved to Longview where they have lived ever since.
Antoinette was devoted to her family and home. Her life was raising her 2 children whom she greatly loved. As a dedicated mother, she was always up front and present for all their life events both at school and home. With a love for art and crafting, she enjoyed many hours of creating unique treasures. Animals, big and small, also held a dear place in her heart, as she rescued many. Gardening was another passionate hobby that brought her so much peace. Antoinette was a devout Catholic and a member of St Mary’s Catholic Church in Longview. She is our free spirit in the wind.
Those left to cherish Antoinette’s memory are her mother, Josephine Warren; life partner of 36 years, Cloydette Arnold; her 2 daughters, Rosalynn Warren and Bernadette Garcia and husband Francisco; many beloved fur babies; 2 sisters, Miranda Pulliam and Griselda Hamby; her brother, Martin Vasquez; 1 niece and nephew.
Antoinette’s father, Jesse Ross Warren and her brother Henry James Calderon preceded her in passing.
A Celebration of Her Life will be held at 2pm, Saturday, October 3, 2020, in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Longview.

