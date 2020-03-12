Anup Bhandari
LONGVIEW — Anup Bhandari, 40, of Longview passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Hospice Homeplace in Tyler. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 12, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore. Anup was born in Nepal on March 8, 1980. He was the son of Achyut P. and Nirmala Bhandari. Anup graduated from Budhanidkantha School in 1998 and moved to the United States to attend Kilgore College in 1999. He was a very talented artist. Anup was a published author of “The Faces of Newgate”. He taught art at Newgate Mission of Longview, was finalist for Huntington Art Prize in 2011. Anup was given the Key to City of Kilgore by Mayor Ronnie Spradlin in 2013. He loved his work helping the homeless and less fortunate, volunteered and helped raise funds for Newgate Mission in Longview. Based on his dedication and selflessness, Newgate Mission established the Anup Bhandari Award for Exceptional Kindness to the Newgate Mission, of which Anup was the inaugural recipient. He was also a phenomenal cook and often showed his talents at private parties. Anup is survived by his mother, Nirmala Bhandari of Nepal; siblings, Aruna Mani Dixit (Kanchan) of Nepal and Amit Bhandari (Sama) of Australia; nieces and nephews, Srisha Dixit, Karum Mani Dixit, Ariana Bhandari and Aiden Bhandari; cousins, Karuna Bhandari and Arya Krikel; aunt, Usha Bhandari. He was preceded in death by his father, Achyut P. Bhandari and Keshal Bhandari. Online condolences may be left at www.raderfuneralhome.com Anup Bhandari
