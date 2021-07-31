Ara Eunice Burton Nettles
LONGVIEW Ara Eunice Burton Nettles of Longview, passed away at the age of 104 July 27, 2021. She was born to CE (Coon) and Margie Burton. She joined her sister Frances near Rosser, TX in Kaufman County. They became the little Burton girls. As the farming life became more difficult, they moved to Longview, TX for the oil boom. Both girls graduated from Longview High School with Eunice being only 16 years old.
During WWII Eunice's husband Hank honorably served as a Seabee in the US Navy with all his time being spent in the South Pacific while Eunice worked as a secretary and taught shorthand for BMI.
Eunice worked as a church secretary and taught Sunday school, and many other church related ministries. She was also busy with PTA and cub scouts and other service organizations while taking care of the family. While living in Longview all the children attended Pine Tree schools. Later she and Hank moved to Lake Palestine where they enjoyed their new lake front home prior to her moving back to Longview. To this day the established Nettles Family Cabin in Colorado is still cherished by the family.
Those left to cherish Eunice's memory is her son David Burton Nettles, two daughters Nancy Kay Grove and her husband David and Frances Annette Barron, numerous grand and great-grandchildren, a niece Margie Gregory and her husband Don and many other extended family and friends.
Funeral services will be 11am, Monday, August 2, 2021, at Rader Funeral Home in Longview with visitation starting 1 hour prior to service. Interment will be later that day at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery in Tyler, TX. An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
