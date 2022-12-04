Archie V. Shelton
LONGVIEW — Archie V. Shelton, 81, of Longview, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 in Longview. He was born on December 20, 1940, in Upshur County, Texas to Archie and Vennie Shelton. Services will be held at 2:30 PM Tuesday, December 6, 2022, in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home of Longview with Benjamin McCain officiating. Burial will follow at Grace Hill Cemetery in Longview. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6-8 PM at the funeral home.
Archie was preceded in death by five sisters and four brothers.
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Jana Brown of Whitehouse, Amy Lawrence and husband, Wes of Tyler; son Ken Shelton of Lindale; grandchildren, Brandon Brown, Aaron Brown, Kelley Brown, Chris Lawrence, Trevor Lawrence, Tara Lawrence, Eden Small, Randy Shelton, and survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
