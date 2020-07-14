Archie Whitfield

Archie was a native of Jefferson and a graduate of Jefferson High School and Tyler Junior College. He was a charter student at The University of Texas at Tyler, where he went to earn his Bachelor of Business Administration degree and Master of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies degree.
Archie was a writer and photographer by trade. His newspaper career began with the Marshall News Messenger while in high school and continued there during his freshman year at East Texas Baptist University.
He served in the U.S. Army in both France and Lebanon as a photographer. Upon discharge from the Army in 1959 he worked for the Texarkana Gazette and the Tyler Morning Telegraph as a sportswriter. He was selected as sports editor for the Marshall News Messenger, serving for two years before returning to Tyler to become sports editor for the Tyler paper. He was later promoted to editor of the Tyler Courier-Times Telegraph. Archie won state-wide writing and photography contests through the Associated Press and United Press International while at the Tyler papers.
He ended his newspaper career in 1973, joining Tyler State College as director of public information. He was at the college when it went through two name changes - from Tyler State College to Texas Eastern University, and then to The University of Texas at Tyler. He worked for the university for 10 years and was instrumental in organizing the alumni association, of which he became a charter member and was awarded the first honorary life membership.
He joined the staff at Kilgore College in 1985. He retired after 15 years at Kilgore College and a total of 25 years in college and alumni relations work. While at KC, he received honorary life memberships in each of the college’s four alumni organizations. He was instrumental in the growth of the Rangerettes Forever organization and in the creation of 56 Rangerette scholarships before his retirement.
The day after his retirement from Kilgore College he went to work at Laid Memorial Hospital, where he was Director of Development and Public Relations. Four years later, he retired again.
His second retirement lasted five months before he began work for Ana-Lab Corporation, where he was director of communications and public relations. His third retirement was effective Dec. 15, 2014.
International travel by Archie and wife Mildred while he was a Kilgore College employee included two trips to Nice, France with the Rangerettes and Ranger Band, one trip to Austria and Germany with the Kilgore College Chorale, and a trip to Canada with the Rangerettes. He also made a trip to Singapore and Bangkok, Thailand with the Rangerettes Forever.
Within the states, travel included two trips to San Francisco, several to New York for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and many to Dallas for the Cotton Bowl events. The last trip was in 2000 for a gala with the Rangerettes.
He was inducted into the Kilgore College Hall of Fame in 2012 and honored as Kilgore College Retiree of the Year in 2014.
His family, his church, his work, sports (especially the Dallas Cowboys!), and his love for golf kept him going.
In his church, he served as deacon, an usher, a greeter, and a helper in the baptism services. However, his real love was serving as a teacher of the four-year-old class. He also served as chairman of the Scholarship Ministry Team, a ministry he dearly loved.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mildred, whom he cherished and loved dearly. It was God who brought them together. He is also survived by their children, David Whitfield and wife Sarah of Kilgore, and Dr. Darla Whitfield of Humble, Texas; as well as three grandchildren: Grace Whitfield of Richardson, Tom Whitfield of Longview and Martha Whitfield of College Station. Pure Joys. Great blessings.
A time of visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 14 from 5-7 PM at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, July 15 at 10 AM at First Baptist Church of Kilgore, followed by interment at Danville Cemetery. Please be aware that face coverings for people 10 and older are required as well as maintaining social distancing. A memorial registry book will be available for signatures
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either the J. Archie Whitfield Rangerette Scholarship at Kilgore College or the Scholarship fund of First Baptist Church of Kilgore.
The family would like to express our thanks to the friends who have given to us such love and support during this time. We appreciate each and every one of you!
Online condolences may be left at www.raderfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.