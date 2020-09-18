I am so pleased that I am able to share many wonderful things about an exemplary lady who exemplifies finer womanhood among many other noble traits.
Ardelle Traylor is known to me as Delle, my first and oldest sister-in-law whom I regard as my sister. When my children were three and four years old they began to refer to their Aunt as “Mama Delle.” She was so special to them and to me.
Ardelle Traylor is an esteemed educator, a great musician and Church woman. I will always remember the great time we had when I went with Charles to Delle’s graduation to see her receive her Master’s Degree at the University in Las Vegas, New Mexico. One of her co-workers, Ms. Hardin, came along with us. It was a highlight for Delle in her educational journey.
I recall many fun visits I had with Delle and my oldest brother, Charles. Before I was married, I never failed to stop by their home for a brief visit whenever I passed through Mount Pleasant when traveling to Daingerfield.
On one occasion in December, 1960, I made a quick stop at their home. It was not on my mind how this couple always did things uniquely and most often would surprise us. After greeting Delle, I began chatting and following her from room to room. As I was passing through one room, I happened to look down and I saw a baby’s sweet face. I screamed! I had no idea that their adorable baby Dennis had arrived. I will never forget Delle’s laughter. She knew I was totally surprised. This was a very joyful day with her.
Delle and Charles were a couple devoted to each other and they seemed to have a relationship that everyone admired. They traveled to many places together, they dressed alike on many occasions and I believe they took their marriage vows sincerely. Charles adored his wife and was deeply committed to Ardelle. Delle and Charles were best friends.
One Christmas morning, on my way to deliver my gift to Delle and Charles, I was in awe when I saw the beautiful luxury automobile with a huge red bow atop the car on their driveway. That was Charles’ Christmas present to his wife, Ardelle. I thought, “What a loving thing to do for the one you love.” Delle adored her husband and children. Her grandchildren are very special to her.
Delle and Mother were very close. Mother loved her as a daughter. Delle always seemed devoted to Mother. They were often referred to as Ruth and Naomi. Delle was equally devoted to her friends and she traveled throughout the community to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed assistance.
Delle is so loved by our entire family. This esteemed and Christian lady is a joy to us all. ...A woman who fears the Lord is to be praised----From Proverbs 31:30.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.