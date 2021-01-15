Arie “Jo” Bowin Maberry
GILMER — Mrs. Maberry passed away on January 13, 2021 in Longview, Texas. The funeral will be a private graveside service due to Covid 19 Pandemic. The service will be held at 11AM on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Park in Gilmer under the direction of Croley Funeral Home. DJ Bulls and Michael Phillips officiating. There will be no scheduled visitation. Arie Jo was born on July 13, 1932 to the late Ed and Opal Dugger Bowin in Rosewood, Texas. She married Robert “Bobby” Maberry on December 30, 1955 in Pritchett, Texas. They were married for almost 46 years until Bobby passed away on September 11, 2001. Jo was a lifetime resident of Upshur County growing up in Rosewood and graduating from Harmony High School in 1950. She was a bookkeeper for Butane Gas and Electric for almost 37 years and retired in 1988. Mrs. Maberry was a longtime member of the Gilmer Church of Christ.
Jo had a great love for crochet. She especially loved teaching Abby and Sarah to crochet. Many people were the recipients of her labors of love. When her husband Bobby was alive working with him on their farm and in their flower garden was a great pastime of hers. Mrs. Maberry is survived by her daughter Karen Kohler and husband Joe of Harrold, Texas, one grandson James Matthew Kohler of Wichita Falls, and one nephew Jo Ed Bowin of Gilmer. She is also survived by two special people which she called her Gilmer grandkids. Paul Taylor of Pflugerville, Allison Taylor Logan of Gilmer and special friends and neighbors of over 50 years Bill and Penny Taylor of Gilmer. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert “Bobby” Maberry, Brother Eddie Bowin, and brothers Billy Ray, Edward, Charles, James, and Paul Green and sisters Ellaween Green Williamson Cross, and Louise Green. The family would like to thank Pam Powell and all the staff at The Wesley House for taking such good care of their loved one. In lieu of flowers the Family request that memorial contributions may be made to the Gilmer Church of Christ, P.O. Box 487, Gilmer, Texas 75644, or your favorite charity.
