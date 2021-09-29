Arlene Koch
LONGVIEW — Arlene Koch, 90, passed away peacefully at Spicewood Cottages in Clyde, North Carolina, on Saturday, September 25, 2021.
Arlene was born in Longview, Texas and was the daughter of the late Arden and Mabel Cole Hughes. In addition to her parents, Arlene was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John David Koch, who passed away in 2000.
Arlene dedicated her life to teaching and assisting students serving the Longview community for over 20+ years. She taught at Foster Junior High and Longview High School. She transitioned from the classroom to assisting as a dietician for the WIC program in the late 90’s. This position helped to safeguard the health of low-income pregnant women, infants and children in her Texas community. She was a long-time member of Winterfield United Methodist Church serving in countless leadership positions within the church. Arlene enjoyed singing with the choir and blessed countless families with her participation in the Winterfield Quilting Ministry. The Winterfield Quilting Group helped to raise almost $80,000 to support missions of the church.
Arlene is survived by her two daughters, Karen Jones, of Longview, Texas and Kelly Kilby and her husband, Joey, of Waynesville, North Carolina; one son, John Arden Koch, of Clinton, Arkansas; five grandchildren, Melody Pokladnik, Martin Jones, III, Toni Ignatowski, Kyle Kilby and Katy White; and three great-grandchildren, McKinley and Kennedy Jones and Joey Ignatowski.
A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Friday, October 1st, at Winterfield United Methodist Church. A private family burial will take place at Grace Hill Cemetery in Longview prior to the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations in Arlene’s honor go to Winterfield United Methodist Church Choir at 2616 Tryon Rd., Longview, Texas 75605.
The care of Mrs. Koch has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Home of Waynesville and Rader Funeral Home of Longview and an online memorial register is available at “Obituaries” at www.wellsfuneralhome.com and Raderfh.com.
