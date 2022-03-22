Arlene M Smith
BLAIR, NE — Arlene Mary Smith, 78, of Blair passed away peacefully on March 12th. Arlene grew up in Anchorage, Alaska and graduated from East Anchorage High School in 1962 and attended business school in Denver, Colorado. Arlene traveled in Europe during the late 1960’s with her first husband Bill Poston. Arlene relocated to Nebraska after a long retirement in Longview, Texas. Arlene was predeceased by her husband David L. Smith, father, James K. Reddick and mother, Viola B. Richeson Reddick. She is survived by her sister Charlene Stout, sister Earlene Thornton and brother James Reddick and many nieces and nephews. Memorials to Hillside Christian Church, 1133 N. 28th Ave., Blair, Nebraska, 68008. Leave condolences online at NebraskaCremation.com.
