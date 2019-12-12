spotlight
Arnita Elizabeth Meadows
GILMER — Services for Arnita Elizabeth Meadows, 86, of Sand Hill, will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home Chapel in Gilmer, with Ken Loyd officiating. Interment will follow at Sand Hill Cemetery. Mrs. Meadows passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, in Gilmer.
Arnita was born June 16, 1933, in Breckenridge, TX, to Willard Howard and Pernie Floy Akers Geske. She graduated high school at East Mountain, where she was Drum Major, Football Sweetheart and also served as a Yamboree Duchess. She was a member of Sand Hill Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school and she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Arnita was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Allen C. Meadows, her parents, and a brother, Howard Geske.
She is survived by her children, Melody Blanks and husband, Michael of Gilmer, Steven Meadows and wife, Shon of Deer Park; sisters, Artie Gifford of Houston, Melvina Davis of Gilmer; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Geske of White Oak; grandchildren, Braden Blanks and wife, Tae’, Justin Meadows, Kendall Meadows; and two great grandchildren, Preston and Logan Williams.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM prior to the service.
Online condolences may be left at www.grubbsloydfh.com.
