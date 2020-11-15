Arnold Jack “Bubba” Eudy, Jr.

Mr. Eudy was a proud second generation White Oak graduate with the class of 1980. Born a Roughneck, Jack proudly wore the maroon and white competing in both football and track throughout high school years, and held true to believing in the “the White Oak way”. Upon graduation, Jack enrolled in Kilgore College where he earned his associates degree. He later would earn his certification as an industrial inspector, which would be the basis of his education and work for next 20+ years. However, after trying his hand at college many times throughout his life, he finally achieved his certification for corrosion technology in the spring of 2018.
Jack was an avid hunter, and had a strong passion for all things outdoors and animals. He became a certified diver in 1985 and kept his certification valid up until his death. Diving was one of Jack’s greatest passions, and could tell stories of his dives over the years for as long as one could sit and listen. Most of all Jack loved to read old western stories and write letters telling of his.
The way Jack lived for most of his life was hard, coupled with mistakes and regrets. Jack was a wanderer, going places, yet unsure of where most of the time. His life was marred with the consequences of his choices. Yet, his story was not to end this way.
Jack was diagnosed with Melanoma, stage III in March of 2019, which soon would grow into a terminal diagnosis in less than a year’s time. And for the first time in his life, he didn’t have the answers and knew where he was headed. It was through this terminal diagnosis where he truly met God, and bore witness to seeing and feeling the hands and feet of Jesus, through the family he came to have at HWY 80 rescue mission.
Jack was preceded in death by his mother Betty Brown, father Arnold Eudy Sr., and sister Terri Quinn. Jack finally found his place of belonging. He leaves behind a story that is nothing more than that of a God who rescues, a God who goes the distance and uses even our greatest failures and defeats to share the Power of a GOD who saves.
A memorial service will be held at HWY 80 rescue mission in their chapel on November 21st at 10am. The service will also be streamed to adhere to any needs with COVID regulations.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.