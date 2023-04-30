Arnulfo “Ray” Aguirre
DIANA — Arnulfo “Ray” Aguirre, 65, passed away in the late evening of April 12th. Ray was born on February 26, 1958, to Hilario and Petra Aguirre in Brownwood, TX. He was one of 12 children born to the couple.
Ray was a graduate of Brownwood High School in 1976. Shortly after high school, he moved to East Texas and started his own family. He is Daddy to four daughters, whom he has always been proud of: Kristina Gaston of Longview; Karrie Tutt of Longview; Kameron Brown-Pilgrim of Diana; and Stormy Montoya of Kilgore. He is also Poppy to 12 precious grandchildren he adored: Breanna; Bianca; Trinity; Tatum; Ryland; Brinklie; River; Braylie; Bryson; Gunner; Milo; and Giana.
Ray was a carpenter by trade, where his creativity and drive served him well. He never met a stranger and was affectionately known by his friends as “Mexican Ray”. He lived life to the fullest and to the beat of his own drum. When he wasn’t working, fixing something, riding his motorcycle, or spending time with friends and family, you could find him fishing at the lake. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Ray is survived by his daughters, grandchildren and siblings. His sisters, Angelica McClanahan of Blanket, TX; Anna Jones of Santa Anna, TX; Mary Esther Aguirre of Gilbert, AZ; Alesia Jones of Grapeland, TX; Alejandra Laing of Brownwood, TX; Aline Hollingsworth of Austin, TX; Alva Farmer of Dallas, TX; and Amanda Eaton of Longview, TX.
Brothers, Agoberto Donnell Aguirre of Brownwood, TX; and Amadello Aguirre of Brownwood, TX.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Hilario and Petra Aguirre and a brother, Alonzo Wayne Aguirre.
A memorial celebration will be held on Saturday, May 6th, 12264 FM 449 Hallsville, TX at 2:00. There will be a last ride for all family and friends wanting to attend starting at Super 1 Foods on Hwy 80 in Longview to the address of memorial. Arrival time for last ride is 12:30-1.
