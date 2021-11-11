Arthur Edwin Davis, Jr.
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Arthur Edwin Davis, Jr., age 83, of Gilmer, Texas passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021, in Longview. Art was born November 5, 1938, in Sapulpa, Oklahoma, to parents Arthur E. Davis, Sr. and Cleo Mae (Miller) Davis.
Mr. Davis was a graduate of Sapulpa High School in Sapulpa, Oklahoma in 1957. He received his B.S. in Geology in 1961 from Oklahoma State University. He then served three Years in the U.S. Army as a Fixed Wing Aviator, Officer, and Test Pilot. He was honorable discharged with 1st Lt. rank in October 1964.
He spent his career in Oil & Gas Production. Starting in 1964, he worked for Dowell Chemical Company for 5 years as a Junior Engineer & Service/Sales Engineer in Western Oklahoma. He then worked at White Shield Oil & Gas Corp. for 4 years as Drilling foreman, then District Superintendent in the Ark-La-Tex. Later, he worked for Western Gas Corp., Excelsior Oil Corp., and McMoRan Exploration Co. for 6 years as Drilling and Production Foreman of East Texas. He spent 5 years Vice President as Drilling & Production in East Texas & Northern Louisiana. He was also Owner and President of West Mountain Oil & Gas Production Company from 1987 - 2020.
Art was a member of East Texas Oil & Gas Org., Oak Forest Country Club, and a longtime member of Glenwood Baptist Church, Veterans Legion, and Owner of West Mountain Oil & Gas Co. for 33 years! He was best known for being fair & equitable, giving & rendering help, and for being loyal & trustworthy.
In Art’s younger days he enjoyed the thrills of the rodeo/calf roping and then came golf, which he had a huge passion and love for the game! Art was truly invested in the Lord. He worked on many projects in his church and helped many missionaries achieve their trips of spreading God’s word! He loved being there for his children, grandkids and great-grandkids, watching them achieve their goals and dreams in life!
Art was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Georgene Faye Rock Davis; brother, Steven Douglas Davis; sister-in-law, Sylvia Davis; first father-in-law, Wallace Elgan Rock; second father-in-law, Jack Patrick; first mother-in-law, Mary Ethal Rock Patrick; stepson, Jack Lewis Shaw; second mother-in-law, Lillian Jones Oney; brother-in-law, Shirl King Jones; daughter-in-law, Sissy Shaw; son-in-law, Timothy Bonner; and second wife, Charlene Mae Jones Davis.
He is survived by his son, Jimmy Earl Davis and wife Marie; daughters, Angela Lynn Davis, Sharon Kaye Bonner, and Rebecca Sue Davis; stepson, Robert Wayne Shaw; 5 grandsons; 5 granddaughters; 5 great-grandsons, 3 great-granddaughters; sister-in-law, Vicki Rock Tyler; sister-in-law, Ayvonne Jones; and nieces, nephews, & cousins.
A graveside service will be held Friday, November 12, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Longview officiated by Pastor Kenneth Mayo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lakeview Funeral Home.
WE THINK OF DAD LIVING IN THE HEARTS OF THOSE HE TOUCHED, FOR NOTHING LOVED IS EVER LOST, AND HE WAS LOVED SO MUCH!!!
