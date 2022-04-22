Arthur L. Mumphrey, Sr.
KILGORE — Arthur Mumphrey, Sr. was born March 30, 1935 to Milan Mumphrey and Ledora Greenleaf Mumphrey. He was raised by his father, along with Ada Lee Watts Mumphrey. He passed away April 12, 2022.
Arthur married Cleo Williams on September 13, 1959 and raised seven children. He was a member of County Line Church of the Living God. He loved the scriptures, teaching and expounding God’s Word, serving as an elder, superintendent of Sunday School, chairman of the Deacon Board, and choir member. He was a steel worker at East Texas Steel Casting and retired from Southwest Steel Casting.
Services will be held at County Line Church of the Living God on Saturday, April 23, at 1:00 p.m. Call Rosewood Funeral Home (903) 757-7673.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.