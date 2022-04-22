Arthur L. Mumphrey, Sr.
Arthur L. Mumphrey, Sr.
KILGORE — Arthur Mumphrey, Sr. was born March 30, 1935 to Milan Mumphrey and Ledora Greenleaf Mumphrey. He was raised by his father, along with Ada Lee Watts Mumphrey. He passed away April 12, 2022.
Arthur married Cleo Williams on September 13, 1959 and raised seven children. He was a member of County Line Church of the Living God. He loved the scriptures, teaching and expounding God’s Word, serving as an elder, superintendent of Sunday School, chairman of the Deacon Board, and choir member. He was a steel worker at East Texas Steel Casting and retired from Southwest Steel Casting.
Services will be held at County Line Church of the Living God on Saturday, April 23, at 1:00 p.m. Call Rosewood Funeral Home (903) 757-7673.

