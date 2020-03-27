Arthur Lena Thomas

Mrs. Arthur Lena Johnson-Thomas passed away on 03/20/2020 after a brief illness.
Arthur Lena Johnson-Thomas was born 5-25-36 in Henderson,Texas to Arthur Alexander and Evie Gene (Jacob) Alexander. She attended and graduated from Henderson ,Rusk Co, schools where she graduated as Valedictorian of her High School Class. Mrs. Thomas went on to attend Jarvis Christian College where she majored in Cosmetology and Home Economics. She met Mr. Alvis Johnson of Caldwell,Texas while at Jarvis. In 1958 they married and together they had 4 children. In 1989, Arthur Lena married Mr. Lewis Thomas of Longview,Texas. Mrs. Thomas worked for many years in the medical field before retiring.
Mrs. Thomas accepted Jesus Christ at an early age while serving at Allie Hillburn Methodist Church; Henderson,Texas. She served as Sunday School teacher, in Women’s Mission Department and Kitchen Committee at Greater Mt Gideon Baptist Church, Longview,Texas. She later joined Full Gospel Holy Temple Longview ,Texas under Elder Jerry Stanmore, Pastor.
She was preceded in Death by Both her parents and her Husbands, Mr. Alvis Johnson (1968) and Mr. Lewis Thomas(2018). She is survived by two sons, Alvis Johnson and David Johnson, and two daughters: Vicki Stevenson (Lois’) and Dr. Barbara Johnson. 6 Grandchildren: Alvis Johnson, Jr., Melodie Austin (Brian), Ricky Shaw, Daniel Johnson, Kierra Johnson, Destiney Johnson. Great Grandchildren: Juliyah Johnson, Kenyani Johnson, Donavan Austin, Darius Austin, Journee Shaw, and Ricky Shaw, Jr., and a Host of other relatives and friends.
