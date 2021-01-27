Arthur Wayne Page
LONGVIEW — Arthur Wayne Page entered his heavenly home January 24, 2021. Wayne was born April 2, 1950 in Longview, TX and graduated from Longview High School
Wayne married Linda Lee Page and resided in Longview. They were members of Northside Baptist Church for many years. His favorite pastime was genealogy and spent many hours each week tracking his family roots.
Wayne was preceded in death by his wife Linda Page, mother and father Wilson Page and Louise Page Kuykendall, stepfather J.P. Kuykendall. He is survived by his sister Janet Page Waldrop and her husband Rick Waldrop, other family include nephew Jake Waldrop and his wife Lindsey, sister-in-law Maureen Whipkey and nephew Billy Davis, and niece Shauna McKinney and her husband Graham, nieces include Conliegh and Ella Waldrop and Audrey McKinney.
Due to the Covid pandemic and the risk of exposure, the immediate family only will hold a graveside service at Memory Park, Longview, TX An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com

