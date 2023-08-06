Asa M. Hampton
LONGVIEW — Mr. Asa M. Hampton, 83, of Henderson passed to be with the Lord in the early afternoon of August 2, 2023, in Longview, Texas.
Asa was born in Dodge City, Kansas on January 16, 1940, to parents Combs and Joan Hampton. He was a co-owner of Thomas Plumbing and Associates until his retirement in the late 1990’s. In his retirement, both he and his wife enjoyed traveling the country and spending their winters in Florida fishing.
Asa was preceded in death by his parents, Combs and Joan Hampton; and his son, Sydney J. Hampton. Those left to cherish their memories of Asa include his wife of 67 years, Phyllis Hampton; daughter Shelley Hampton and her husband Jeff; sister Terresa Hampton; sister in-law Lela Bouton; grandchildren Misty Foster, Krista Morris, Blake McCarter, Laci Bates, and Haley Hampton as well as numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family.
No services are scheduled at the present time.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the the charity of your choosing in Mr. Hampton’s name.
