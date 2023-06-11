Ashely Neil Beasley
TULSA — A memorial service celebrating the life of Ashley Neil Beasley will be held at Fellowship Bible Church, 5434 E. 91st Street, Tulsa, Oklahoma, 74137 at 10:00am on June 24, 2023.
He was born on May 7, 1934 in Tyler, TX. After attending Tyler High School, he graduated from Tyler Junior College and Texas A & M University as a chemical engineer in 1956. He and his wife, DeLois, met in High School, married in 1955 and had three sons, Mark, Mike, and Ashley.
He worked for Texas Eastman Company for 36 years and retired in 1993, after which he and his wife, DeLois, moved to Russia for a year with a ministry called CoMission. Over the years, they were involved with The Gideons and many other missionary activities including short term trips and living in Mexico City for 3 months.
He is survived by wife DeLois Beasley, son Mark and wife, Dianna Beasley, Springdale, Arkansas and their children Tiffany Beasley Carr and husband, Brad and their children Hudson, Noah, Cooper; Katy Beasley Cox and husband, Derrick and their children Kennan, Kambry; son Michael Beasley and wife, Mary Jo Beasley and their children Grace Ann and John Ethan, Hoffman Estates, Illinois; son Ashley Neil Beasley Jr. and wife, Mindy Beasley and their children Carson, Caleb, Caden and Abby, Tulsa, OK.; brother in law James Glen Ledbetter, Atlanta, Georgia; brother Robert C. Beasley of Longview, Texas and nephews John Roark Ledbetter, Richmond, Virgina; Chris Beasley, Austin, Texas and niece Cyndy Beasley Johnson, Houston, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to The Gideons.
