Ashley Darensbourg
LONGV IEW — Service For Ashley Darensbourge 42, Longview, will be at 11 O’clock Saturday, October 9, at St. Paul Baptist Church in Longview. Burial will follow at Jordan Valley Cemetery in Longview. Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor, of Gladewater in charge of arrangements.
Ashley was born April 10, 1979, in Bossier City, La., and died October 3, in a Houston Hospital.
The viewing will be Friday at Hayter Chapel C O G I C Longview, from 3 pm until 8 pm, and Family Hour will be from 6 pm Until 8 pm.
