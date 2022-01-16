Ashley Marie Brinson
LONGVIEW — Although we may not understand the timing of Christ, we must trust his decisions and reasons for the impacts on our lives. On Tuesday, January 11, 2022, God held the hand of Ashley Marie Brinson and took her home.
Ashley was born on September 28, 1976, in Alexandria, Louisiana. While most of her early years were spent in Louisiana, Ashley moved to Longview with her three children (Meagan, Whitney, and Hunter Brinson) and their father (Jacob Brinson). Ashley studied at Kilgore College in hopes of becoming a nurse, while working at Good Shepherd as a Phlebotomist. Choosing to live life on her terms, Ashley took time away from the Health Care industry to pursue another journey. Hurdles of life began to stump Ashley, but what was most apparent was her unwavering dedication to her children and to Christ. Ashley used her witty personality to light up any room she walked in. Ashley’s hobbies were to work on her cars, photography, cross-stitching, watching movies, journaling, and driving around listening to music. Ashley’s choice of drink was Dr. Pepper, and she loved the LSU Tigers. She lived by the motto, “Faith, Hope, and Love” and carried that with her daily by continuing to care for others, especially those in need. Ashley loved her family and cherished every moment she had with them.
She is survived by her three children Meagan Brinson, Whitney Brinson, Hunter Brinson, and her grandson Benjamin. She is also survived by her parents; Betty Ann Thompson and husband Gary, and Larry O. Mathews and wife Brenda; grandparents; Kathleen Mills, Charline Thompson, and Dawin Smart. Siblings; Chad Mathews, Amy Williams, Jason Fuller, Chip Mathews, Jim Mathews and 22 aunts and uncles, and by her special friend Sedric Arrambide. She is preceded in death by her Grandparents; Warren Mills Sr, O’Hearn Mathews, Helen Mathews Smart, and Leslie B Thompson, Sr. Uncles; Brent Mathews and Michael Mills.
A memorial service will be held Monday January 17, 2022, at 2PM in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Longview. An online guest book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.