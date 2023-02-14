Aubrey Melvin Reynolds
GILMER — Aubrey Melvin Reynolds was born on August 3, 1930 to Lloyd and Alta Reynolds in Goldthwaite, TX. He was the third in a family of ten children. Growing up, his parents taught him to always keep God first and to keep your family close. His mother instilled a love of reading in him, and his father taught him the value of hard work.
As a young boy, he didn’t want to be left behind, so he tagged along to school with his older brother Burrell and they both graduated in 1947.
The Reynolds family was very large and loved getting together over the years. These special summer visits would start in 1953 and continue still today. Melvin cherished this time with his siblings and extended family at the Reynolds Reunion.
He worked odd jobs after high school and then found himself in Monahans, TX, where he landed a job with the telephone company. In 1949, while eating in a local diner, he met the love of his life, Daisy Josephine. He told stories of going to eat, at Daisy’s mother’s place, just to see her. Later that year, he proposed to her because he thought he’d be transferred and never see her again. They were married on November 27, 1949.
Melvin and Jo have three children; Alta Agnes (Cindy), Kathy Jonette and Aubrey Melvin Jr.
While raising their family, Melvin and Jo transferred all over the state of Texas with Southwestern Bell Telephone Company. From Kermit to Lubbock, Arlington to McKinney, and many places in between, finally settling in the Longview area in 1971.
Melvin was a born leader and unable to do a job halfway. He worked his way up the ladder of the telephone company and was respected by his coworkers for his fair and honest work ethic. He started as a lineman and ended his career as a 2nd line area manager of the East Texas area. He retired in 1990 after over 40 years with the company (Southwestern Bell/AT&T).
No matter where they went, they quickly established themselves at a Methodist Church and became involved in the community. Melvin enjoyed teaching his Sunday school classes over the years and believed prayer was very important. He believed in lifting up others and thanking God for the hard days too.
Melvin loved to serve. He began volunteering with the United Way in Longview in 1973 and served on several committees over the years as well as the board of directors. He was a member of the Greggton Rotary Club and was honored with the Paul Harris Fellow Award, in which he was always so very proud.
Melvin was quoted in an article after his retirement saying, “You get to work with some really nice people through these organizations. When you are involved in several activities, you meet yourself coming and going sometimes but it is worth it. People have a much better feeling when they work together to build a better community. “
Other organizations he proudly served over the years include the East Texas Council of Governments, Lions Club and the Upshur/Gregg Soil and Water Conservation District.
In 1977, Melvin and Jo bought the ‘Farm’ as it would come to be known, and built their dream home. Melvin loved being a farmer. He herded cattle, fished the stock ponds, planted trees and enjoyed the hard work that the country life brought. He and Jo built a life on the farm that would be the center of their family. Year after year, holidays, birthdays, any ole day, the farm was the place to be for the Reynolds family. Melvin has always been so proud of his kids and grandkids and is most proud that they all pushed forward and received their college degrees.
Melvin leaves behind his beloved wife of 73 years, Daisy Josephine (Jo) and his children Cindy and Ray Compton of Gilmer, Kathy Reynolds and Glynn Jeansonne of Gilmer and Mel and Chris Reynolds of Longview. He has 6 grandchildren, Tommy and Valerie Ogle of Longview, Brook and Sky Pattavina of Spring, Tracy and Michael Cheek of Longview, Paige and James Sutton of Dallas, Shelby and Chris Lile of Longview and Bailey Reynolds and Hope Franklin of Hallsville. He’s been blessed with 11 great grandchildren; Aubrey, Maggie, Gage, Josey, Mollie Kate, Rory, Reed, Ryan, Graham, Finley and Jaxon.
He leaves behind his sister Marie and CB Boggess and brother Jackie and Linda Reynolds.
He is preceded in death by his parents Alta and Lloyd Reynolds, brothers Harold, Walter, Noel, Burrell, Earl Wayne, Charles and sister Leatha Farrington.
The family would like to thank our caregivers; Crystal, Stacie, Vitula and Sula, for your care and kindness and Heartsway Hospice for helping us through this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to ask for donations to the East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance, the Texas Forestry Association Scholarship fund or the charity of your choice.
Funeral Services under the direction of Rader Funeral Home of Longview will be Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 11 AM at First Methodist Church in Gilmer, Texas. Visitation will be held at 10AM. An online guest book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
