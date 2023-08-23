Audie “Joe” Stafford
FORMALLY OF LONGVIEW — Audie “Joe” Stafford passed away peacefully the morning of Thursday, July 27, 2023, at the age of 91, with the love of his family surrounding him.
Joe was born in Bokchito, Oklahoma on May 27, 1932, to Willie Ausborn Stafford and Myrtle Mae Rhinehart Stafford. The family eventually moved from Haynesville, Louisiana to Longview, Texas where Joe graduated from Judson High School and then joined the Army in January of 1953 during the Korean War. Before joining the Army, he met the great love of his life, Wilma Lea Tyner, whom he married in November of 1953. Upon his Honorable Discharge from the service, Joe went to work for Borden’s Milk Company, then eventually went to work for Texas Eastman Chemical Company in 1958 where he retired in 1992 after over 33 years of service.
It was known by all that Joe loved to bass fish his entire life. He went every chance he had and even became a full-time fishing guide on Lake Fork Creek Reservoir, as well as other lakes, for 20 years following his Eastman retirement. As a devout Christian, Joe also looked forward to his “quiet time” each morning studying God’s Word. He was a Sunday School teacher at Greggton United Methodist Church for years and an inspiration to his two sons.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Juanita Mae Arnold and her husband Frank, his brother Caroll Don Stafford and his wife Margaret, and his loving wife of 66 years, Wilma Lea Tyner Stafford.
Wilma Lea Tyner Stafford passed away May 24, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Wilma was born to Rufas Julius Tyner and Othelia “Thelma” Barker Tyner in Longview Texas on January 30, 1936. Wilma attended Pine Tree Schools where she was Head Cheerleader, Most Beautiful, and Most Popular in her class. Wilma was a homemaker and a beautician for many years, as well as an original member of Greggton United Methodist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir and teaching Sunday School for many years. Her Faith in Christ was something that all who knew her could see. Her Faith remained unwavering even during her struggle with a lengthy illness. She loved her friends and family and always seemed to be the “life of the party” whenever they would gather. Wilma exuded love and joy to all who met her.
Wilma was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Juanita Tyner Kutch and her husband P.F., her brothers, Don Tyner and his son Ronny, and R.D. “Rooster” Tyner and his wife Norma.
Joe and Wilma will be greatly missed by their family and friends. Their combined Faith in Jesus was a great example, and they instilled that Faith in both family and friends every chance they had. They are survived by two sons, Kerry Stafford of Fate, Texas [and his wife, Priscilla Stafford]; Kylor Stafford of Gladewater, Texas [and his wife Tammy Stafford], five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, a sister-in-Law, Betty Brookshire Tyner Chronister, and numerous nieces and nephews.
At Joe’s request, there will be a dual Celebration of Life for both Wilma and Joe at Greggton Global Methodist Church located at 1101 Pine Tree Road in Longview, Texas on August 25, 2023 at 10:00 AM.
At their request, Memorial Donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by phone; 800-805-5856 or online at www.stjude.org .
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.