Audrey Jean Franklin Goodman
WINONA — Funeral services for Audrey Jean Franklin Goodman 90, of Winona, Texas will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 10:00 am at Elmira Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Longview, Texas with James Cantry officiating. Interment will follow the service at Elmira cemetery. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation at The Cammack Family Welch Funeral Home from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Friday, June 24, 2022.
Audrey J. Goodman was born on January 17, 1932 to Willie A. Franklin and Jenamae King in Sailor Springs, Illinois. She was hired at Spring Hill Elementary School on September 10, 1974 as a custodian and bus driver when Mr. Louie was superintendent. In 1980, while Mr. Dowell was superintendent, she changed positions and became a teacher’s aide. She retired in May 1997 with Mr. Crossland as superintendent. She spent 23 years with the district and was loved by all who knew her.
She was also a member of Elmira Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Longview, Texas where she was the Nursery Supervisor for many years. Audrey enjoyed water aerobics with her “water baby friends,” as she called them, and spending time with her family and friends in both Illinois and Texas.
She married Delbert W. Goodman on October 23, 1957. They had been married for 43 years before his passing on December 31, 2000. She is also preceded in death by her brother, Darrell D. Franklin; daughter, Karen A. Goodman Jenkins and husband Jerry Jenkins; step-son, Delbert “Wayne” Goodman; son-in-law, John V. O’dell; and great-grandchild, Banks Lynn Jenkins.
She is survived by sons, Gayle Goodman and wife Diann of Wichita Falls, Texas; Dayle Goodman and wife Kim of Longview, Texas; Billy Goodman and wife Terry of Longview, Texas; daughter, Connie Keasler and husband Jon of Winona, Texas; step-daughter, Joann O’dell of Louisville, Illinois; and daughter-in-law, Alice Goodman of Gladewater, Texas; as well as 23 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren, and 17 great-great-grandchildren.
