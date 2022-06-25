Audrey Jean Goodman
WINONA, TEXAS — A Life Celebration® funeral service for Audrey Goodman, 90 of Winona, will be held on Saturday, June 25th, 2022 in Elmira Chapel Presbyterian Church at 10:00 am. Audrey was born on January 17th, 1932 in Sailor Springs, Illinois and died on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 in Gladewater, Texas. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com
