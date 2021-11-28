Audrey Pool Smith
GILMER — Audrey Pool Smith, 101 years old, passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at her home in Gilmer surrounded by her loved ones. Mrs. Smith, a lifetime resident of Upshur County, was born on July 3, 1920 to the late Otis V. Pool and Ruby Ann Davis. Audrey was a longtime dedicated and active member of the Rosewood Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading her Bible and serving the Lord. She served the Lord even on her death bed urging loved ones to call on the Lord and accept Jesus into their hearts. Audrey loved her family and cherished her time visiting with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a loving and devoted Christian, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and homemaker. Audrey will not soon be forgotten by all the loving family and friends she leaves behind.
Left to cherish Audrey’s memory are two daughters Nancy Bailey and husband Edward and Angela Jobe and husband Jonny; grandchildren Denise and Keith Bailey, Jason and April Simmons, David McClelland, Nancy and Josh Pruitt, Greyson Watkins, Tim and Tika Turner and Randy Jobe; great grandchildren Brendan and Madyson Simmons, Kinsley Bailey and Dameon and Katie Pruitt, and Destiny Smith; brother Moody Pool and sister in law Sheila Pool as well as nieces, nephews and many other loving family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband of 52 years Norman A. “Bud” Smith, two grandchildren, one great grandchild, three brothers and six sisters.
Funeral services for Mrs. Smith will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at the Chapel of Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer with Bro. Charles Johnson officiating, interment to follow at Rosewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Croley Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Rosewood Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1193, Gilmer, TX 75644.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.