Aurora Sanguily Buckner
LONGVIEW — Loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, Aurora Sanguily Buckner went to be with the Lord on March 3, 2023. A memorial service officiated by Reverend Dr. Bill Carroll is pending at Trinity Episcopal Church in Longview. Visitation with the family will immediately follow the service.
Born in New Orleans, LA on October 20, 1930, to Louis and Ethel Baiggne Sanguily, Aurora grew up in Waikiki, HI and New Orleans, graduating from Mount Carmel High School in New Orleans. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Medical Technology from Loyola University. Through the years, she worked professionally in a research lab at Touro Infirmary, at the American Red Cross and with Edwin in his private medical practice.
As a student at Loyola University, divine intervention placed Aurora and Edwin Errol Buckner, a third-year medical student at Tulane, together on the St. Charles street car one early morning. Love sprung from their meeting, and they married in 1951 after Aurora graduated from Loyola. They often reminded their family that none of them would be here if they hadn’t met on that street car in New Orleans!
While living in Shreveport, Aurora supported Edwin during his medical internship and residency. In 1955, Edwin and Aurora moved to Longview so he could join the Medical and Surgical Clinic. By this time, they had three small children (all born within four years of each other), and Aurora was a very busy wife and mother. She served as a Cub Scout Den mother, carpool driver, cheerleader for her children, and many other things that kept the home running smoothly. Aurora was extremely talented in calligraphy, macramé, and most especially sewing. She learned how to sew by watching her Aunt Louise, and with her natural talent and love for handwork, she even sewed her own wedding dress. It was said that she could see a garment in Neiman’s and construct it with perfect fit and style. In addition, Aurora was a member of the Gregg County Medical Auxiliary, Longview Symphony League, Shreveport Symphony League. Junior Literary Club, LitWits Book Club and Trinity Episcopal Church Altar Guild. She and Edwin attended Trinity Episcopal Church for over 67 years and made many dear friends throughout the years.
Aurora went to Travel Agent School and loved to travel the world, never meeting a stranger. They enjoyed participating in many Elder Hostels around the country and exploring the world with friends. Unique mementos from their travels filled their home, and they loved sharing stories of their traveling experiences and cherished memories. She was very thoughtful when traveling, always bringing back beautiful pieces, oftentimes jewelry, as gifts to Dr. Buckner’s office and nursing staff. Almost 50 years later, many of the pieces are still loved and enjoyed. In later years, Aurora and Edwin, her sweetheart, enjoyed ballroom dancing with a group of wonderful friends. They’re probably enjoying a beautiful waltz right now!
Aurora is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, brothers-in-law, Robert Luther Buckner, Loyd William Buckner, sister-in-law, Janet Marie Shamburger and grandson, Lyle Burton Walker.
She is survived by son, Edwin Errol Buckner, Jr., daughter, Judith Janet and husband, Wiley Thomas, and son, Stephen Kelly Buckner. Also surviving their “Mimi” are her grand and great grandchildren, Kristin Buckner Walker?children Elle Gray and Skylar Burton; Stephen Smith Bucker and wife Mackenzie?children Lindlee Lace and Sutton Stephen; Edward Lee Buckner and fiancé Jaylie Abernathy, and Sandra McPhail, mother of Errol’s children; Trey Braswell and wife Amy -- children, Taylor Rose and Carter Edwin; Aurora Kelly and husband Dusty Whittemore?daughter, Elizabeth Sawyer; Lance Thomas and wife Lara - children Elliott Wiley and Harrison Lane; Aaron Thomas and wife Jessica - children Aaden Scott and Rylan Grace; Lindsay Parker and husband Greg - children Ethan James and Ella Renee. Additional surviving family includes her sister, Judith Shirer, brother-in-law-Donald Wayne Buckner, sister-in-law-Betty Buckner, nieces?Allyson Delaune, Susan Tyler, Aurora Smith, Maria Nichols, and Julie Buckner; nephews?Jim Shamburger, Michael Shamburger, Carlton Shamburger, David Shamburger, Barry Buckner, Steven Buckner, and Greg Buckner. Our family is forever thankful for all of the loving staff at Hawkins Creek Assisted Living who cared for our mother during her time at the facility.
The family requests that memorials be made in Aurora Buckner’s memory to Trinity Episcopal Church Altar Guild, 906 Padon, Longview, 75601 or HeartsWay Hospice, 4351 McCann Rd. Longview, 75605. Updated service information and a virtual guestbook may be found at www.raderfh.com.
