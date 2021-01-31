Austin O. Mix
KILGORE — Services for Mr. Austin O. Mix, 90, of Kilgore will be held on Monday, February 1, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore with Reverend Mark Hendrix officiating. Entombment will follow at the Rosewood Park Mausoleum in Longview. The family will receive friends at the funeral home before services from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. Mr. Mix passed away on Saturday, January 30, 2021 in Longview.
Austin was born on October 25, 1930 in Linden, Texas, he was the son of the late Earl and Lena Dell Mix. Mr. Mix attended Leveretts Chapel schools. After school Austin joined the United States Army. He went to work for Brown and Root and later worked for Eastman Kodak and retired from Eastman after 35 years of employment. He never slowed down after retirement, he was always working on something and could do most anything. Austin was a member of the Nazarene Church of Kilgore where he was an active member for many years. He serviced in many positions at the church and was always ready to help when needed. Mr. Mix was a very loving man, enjoyed working and helped people whenever he could, but always cherished his time spent with his loving family.
Mr. Mix was preceded in death by his son Garry Austin Mix
Austin is survived by his wife, Ruth Mix of Kilgore; daughter, Kathy Mix of Longview; grandson, Stephen Trent Richardson, and wife Taylor of Crandall; granddaughters, Kristen Cage of Longview, Monica Mix of Wylie, and Misty Bolloch of Garland; great-grandchildren, Trent Richardson, Jr, Connor Cage, Hailey Robbins, and Sadie Robbins; brothers, Jessi Mix of Fayetteville, AR, and Merl Mix, of Louisiana; sister, Sharon Stacey of San Marcos; several nieces and nephews.
