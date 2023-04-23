Avis Roberts
AMARILLO — Services for Avis Roberts 87 will be Monday, April 24, 2023, in The Chapel of The Cammack Family Welch Funeral Home. Visitation will start at 10:00 am with services starting at 11:00 am. A graveside service will follow at Rosewood Park Cemetery in Longview, Texas.
