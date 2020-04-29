B. C. Selden
GILMER — B.C. Selden was called home Sunday morning April 26, 2020. He left behind a wife Betty of more than 76 years; son, Sonny Selden; daughter, Judy Bartlett; daughter, Betty Sue Blackson; daughter, Kathy Henderson; son, Alan Selden; and grandchildren and great grandchildren numbering in excess of thirty.
He was a member of the “Greatest Generation”, serving our country in the Army Air Corps as a bombardier on a B-26 in the European Campaign. He describes his worst day, when he had to leave his young wife to fight in the war. Back in the United States, he completed his education, earning a degree as a Petroleum Engineer from Texas Tech University. After college, he went to work for the Internal Revenue Service, retiring after twenty-six years of service. B.C and Betty mover to the Sand Hill area in 1979.
B.C. affected many of the people he came in contact with. Many lives were changed by God through him, from his Lay Renewal Ministry, rebuilding efforts with the Texas Baptist Men or numerous mission trips. He never met a stranger when it came time to talk about the Lord. He will hear the words, “Well done, good and faithful servant; you were faithful over a few things, I will make you ruler over many things. Enter into the joy of you Lord.”
He truly lived his life following the word of God. No better a legacy could be left by a man to his family, his community and his country. We are all better people for having known him.
Private services will be held for Mr. Selden under the direction of Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local food bank.
Online condolences may be left at www.grubbsloydfh.com.
