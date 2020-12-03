Barbara Ann Case
Barbara Ann Case
LAKE CHEROKEE — I have lived a good life, so please do not shed tears from my passing of this world. You see, I am more alive than I have ever been. On the 30th of November 2020, I was part of the most glorious reunion I could have ever imagined. I am finally home with my Savior, and all of those who came before me. I leave behind a loving husband of almost 53 years, Tom Case of Lake Cherokee; a brother, John Bergman of Brandon, MS; daughter, Stacey Singleton of Austin with husband, Richard and, granddaughter, Lydia Hernandez and husband, Mike with great-grandson, Rory Hernandez and grandson, Braden Singleton; daughter Cristy Leathers of Tulsa with husband, David and four grandchildren, Josiah Leathers, Stephen Leathers, Gabriel Leathers, and Alyssa Leathers. Plus many great friends along the way. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Go, Spread His Word Ministries, Inc., P.O. Box 4404, Kailua Kona, HI 96745-4044. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. followed by a short video presentation beginning at 2 PM in the chapel of Lakeview Memorial Gardens.

