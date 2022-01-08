Barbara Ann Fitzgerald
LONGVIEW — Barbara Ann Horton Fitzgerald, loving mom, grandmother, sister, and friend made her trip to heaven on December 31, 2021, after a long struggle with dementia. She is probably dancing right now as if she won the winning ticket because she is finally free of all her worldly pains.
Barbara was born in Ridgeland, South Carolina in 1948. She loved her big sister Linda as well as her little brother, Jack to no end. She loved spending her childhood summers at her favorite Aunt Janie’s home with her siblings and all the cousins. She was definitely a happy G.R.I.T.S. (Girl Raised in the South) and yes, she also loved grits for breakfast with butter and salt. Barbara left home and got married at a young age and eventually settled in East Texas.
She was defiantly a hard worker with a lot of heart. You may recognize her from her many years with the City of Longview. She may have even poured you a cup of coffee back in the day at Jucy’s, Mac and Penn, or even the Hot Biscuit - always with a skip in her step and smile on her face. She loved music and dancing and all she ever needed was a good song to come on the radio to get her going. She always said that the best thing she ever did in her lifetime was having two daughters, Gail and Crystal, and marrying our father. She loved her family and friends with her whole heart.
She was such a giver and loved doing for others. She was consistently a generous and kind soul. Chances are, if you are reading this, you have even received some of her homemade “spicy crackers”, warm hugs, and heard her say ‘God bless you’. Maybe your phone even rang before sunrise so that she could be the first person to wish you a Happy Birthday. She just had this way of making people feel loved.
She will be greatly missed by her family, Gail, Lee, Brandon, Justin and Megan Elmore, Crystal, Mike, and Chaim Payne, Linda Stanley, Jack Horton, and her dear friends Sandy Schnetzer and Pam Frazier.
We invite you to Beaver Dam Baptist Church, 4611 Beaver Dam Rd Ridgeland, SC 29936 on January 15, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. to welcome Mom back home to South Carolina and lay her to rest peacefully. To know her and to be loved by her was a true gift.
In lieu of flowers, if you would like to make a donation in her honor to make a difference in the lives of others at: Hope’s Closet in Longview, TX, benefitting the Women’s Center of East Texas - 1-903-295-2585 or Alzheimer’s Association - http://act.alz.org/goto/Calilove
