Barbara Ann Lane
LONGVIEW — On July 6, 2023, Barbara Ann Lane, beloved Mother, sister, and friend left this world and stepped into the arms of Jesus. Waiting for her there was her Mother, Mildred Waters Lane, Father, John Stanley Lane, and brother Harry Michael Lane. Formerly of Longview, Texas, she was living in Cache, Oklahoma to be closer to her son Kelly. Barbara passed away due to a sudden cardiac event in her home.
Barbara was born on November 11, 1950, in Longview, Texas in Markham Hospital. She was the second of four siblings. She attended Hallsville Independent School District where she graduated in 1969. She tripped the light fantastic for several years until settling into marriage and motherhood. Barbara was blessed with one son whom she loved dearly, Kelly Owen Steidley, who cared for her until her death this year.
Barbara was humorous and witty. She found the funny side of any situation. Barbara could crack you up with a one-liner before you even knew what hit you and leave you in stitches! She could have had a career in stand-up comedy.
She was a lover of all animals, but especially cats. She cared for many “strays” and always had a cat in residence. Cyrus is left to mourn her passing.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Mike. She is survived by her son Kelly (Tonya), granddaughter Christina, and two great-grandsons, Carson, and Rylee. She also leaves to cherish her memory her sister Martha and husband Jim, and brother Bill and wife Cindy. And a host of nieces and cousins who miss her.
Memorials may be made to Texas Star Rescue, Saint Jude Hospital, or the charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.