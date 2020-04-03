Barbara Ann Martin
LONGVIEW — Mrs. Barbara Ann Martin, 78, of Longview, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at her home in Longview surrounded by family. Barbara was born in Rocksprings, Texas on December 24, 1941 to the late Emmett Byrl Smith and Delia Lea Smith. She married Roland Edward Martin, Sr. on August 30, 1958 in Monahans, Texas and they enjoyed 47 years of marriage before Roland passed away in April of 2005. Barbara worked as a training supervisor for a convenience store. She owned and operated a ceramics business as well as some rental cabins. Barbara enjoyed traveling, camping, gardening and canning fresh grown vegetables. She loved her family and the best day of her life was the day her daughters were baptized. Barbara was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great great grandmother who will not soon be forgotten.
Barbara is survived by three children Tawana Allen of Longview, Terresa Cole and husband Randy of Longview, Ronny Lee Martin and wife Dana of Lafayette, LA; brother Emmett L. Smith and wife Shirley; eleven grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren as well as many other loving family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Roland Edward Martin, Sr., son Roland Edward Martin, Jr. and brothers George Norman Smith and Clenton Burl Smith.
Due to the national health crisis, the family will have a private graveside services at Gladewater Memorial Park. Online memorials and condolences can be made at www.croleyfh.net
