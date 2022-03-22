Barbara Arlene Greer
LONGVIEW — Barbara Arlene Greer was born on July, 2nd, 1934 to Troy and Grace Dixon in Neches, TX. She married Rudolph Greer, the love of her life in 1952. Together they raise 3 boys; Richard, Douglas (Dubby) and Randy. After Rudolph’s retirement, they spent the next several years traveling and living their best life until Rudolph’s passing in 2006.
Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, Troy Lee and Edna Grace Dixon. Her husband of 54 years, Rudolph Greer and her brother Robert Dixon. Arlene is survived by her sons; Richard Lee Greer and wife Debbie, Douglas Ray (Dubby) Greer and wife Judy, and Randy Dale Greer and wife Holly. She had 8 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren, whom she loved all so dearly. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.
Arlene passed from this life to her eternal life on March 17th, 2022 at the age of 87. It is certain she was welcomed by her husband and many other loved ones into the arms of her savior. The family will receive friends at visitation, March 22,2022 at Rader Funeral Home from 5-7 pm. Services will be Wednesday March 23rd, 2022 also at Rader Funeral Home at 2:00 pm with burial service immediately following at Cain Cemetery. The family would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and condolences during this time.
