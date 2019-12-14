Barbara Ashby Martin

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Joyce Marie Dukes. Survivors include: the father of her children, Marion P. Osburn, Sr.; children, Paul Osburn and wife Christie of Tyler, Tana Scholl and husband David of Longview, Robin Osburn of Overton, and John Osburn of Tyler; grandchildren, Julia Hughes and husband Chris, Ashley Faber and husband Robert, Heather Rey and husband Jordan, Emily Osburn, Christopher Osburn, Drew Scholl and wife Sierra, Morgan Rhoades and husband Austin, Franki Osburn, Scott Osburn and wife Lexie, Luke Osburn, Dusty Osburn, and Matthew Osburn; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers are Chris Osburn, Drew Scholl, Scott Osburn, Luke Osburn, Austin Rhoades and Zach Sustaire. Honorary pallbearers are Matthew Osburn, Dusty Osburn, Jordan Rey, Chris Hughes, and Robert Faber. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.