Barbara Ashby Martin
Barbara Ashby Martin
LONGVIEW — Funeral services for Mrs. Barbara Ashby Martin, 75, of Longview, formerly of the Shake Rag Community, will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Charles Hunt officiating. Interment will follow at Duncan Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. Mrs. Martin passed away December 11, 2019, at Heartis in Longview. She was born Nov. 22, 1944 in the Shake Rag community to the late Clarence Ross and Nina Belle Ashby. Barbara worked self-employed as an independent landman. She was a member of the Woodland Hills Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Joyce Marie Dukes. Survivors include: the father of her children, Marion P. Osburn, Sr.; children, Paul Osburn and wife Christie of Tyler, Tana Scholl and husband David of Longview, Robin Osburn of Overton, and John Osburn of Tyler; grandchildren, Julia Hughes and husband Chris, Ashley Faber and husband Robert, Heather Rey and husband Jordan, Emily Osburn, Christopher Osburn, Drew Scholl and wife Sierra, Morgan Rhoades and husband Austin, Franki Osburn, Scott Osburn and wife Lexie, Luke Osburn, Dusty Osburn, and Matthew Osburn; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers are Chris Osburn, Drew Scholl, Scott Osburn, Luke Osburn, Austin Rhoades and Zach Sustaire. Honorary pallbearers are Matthew Osburn, Dusty Osburn, Jordan Rey, Chris Hughes, and Robert Faber. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.