Barbara Bingham
LONGVIEW — Graveside services for Mrs. Barbara Bingham will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Memory Park. Mrs. Bingham passed away in the early afternoon of March 27, 2023, in Longview, TX.
Mrs. Bingham was born in Longview on December 24, 1942 to parents Comillious and Zella Stafford. She retired from Winn-Dixie. Barbara was a kind and caring person who lived her life joyously serving others.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Comillious and Zella Stafford, husband Jerry Bingham, sisters Polly Mitchell and Madelyn Tutt, brother Charlie Stafford and grandson Casey Brittain. Those left to cherish their memories of Barbara include her children, Angela Brittain and her husband Larry and Kim Rogers, Norma with her family and Paul with his family; grandchildren Chasity, Wesley, Austin,; great-grandchildren Brittany, Dylan, and Draven; and great-great-grandchild Everest. Barbara will also be remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Business Beat: Longview Mall adds two stores
- Bodacious Bar-B-Q in Longview earns state recognition
- Longview could get first QuikTrip gas station
- Divorces granted: March 13-17, 2023
- Business Digest: Austin Bank makes promotions
- Upshur County man charged in death of father
- Downtown Live in Longview sets lineup for April 7 return
- PHOTOS: Lone Star Lug Nuts Early Bird Car Show in Kilgore
- Nearby shooting forces lockdown of Pine Tree ISD campus
- New retail, housing development possible in Longview's Spring Hill area
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.