Barbara Carroll Pinkston-Stroud
LONGVIEW — Barbara Carroll Pinkston-Stroud died on February 16, 2021. She was born in Center, Texas on November 1, 1944 to Clifford and Jessie Carroll. She graduated from Joaquin High School in 1963 and soon after, married and moved to Longview. She worked at Anvil Products, Alcatel and at the time of her death she was employed by Texas Home Health, but her favorite vocation was that of “Mom” and ‘Grandma”.
She is preceded in death by both parents, brothers, Dudley, Kenneth and David, sisters; Eloise, Louise and Betty Sue. She is survived by her son Patrick and wife Laura, daughter, Becky; grandson, Travis and granddaughters; Elisabeth, Makala and Anna Grace; sisters Edith McBride of Shreveport, LA. and Sharron Miller of Diana, TX.; brother James Carroll of Tyler, TX.; a number of nieces and nephews and a host of friends who considered her a part of their family.
She was very strong in her Christian faith and was a member of Life Church, 5533 Loop281 Longview, TX. where service will be held on Sunday, February 28, 2021, with visitation from 2-4PM and funeral service immediately following. Burial will be Monday March 1, 2021 at 10 AM at Lakeview Cemetery with Lakeview Funeral Home handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, Barbara would want you to donate in her memory to your favorite charity or to her church.
