Barbara Dickson
KILGORE — Barbara Jo Dickson, 94, of Kilgore, Texas, passed away peacefully at Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview, Texas on Thursday, September 2, 2021. She was surrounded by loved ones.
Barbara was born in Wichita Falls, Texas to Tannie Mae and Robert Lee Damuth on April 17, 1927. She was one of 5 children born to the couple. When Barbara was in the fourth grade, the family moved to New London, Texas, as her father worked in the oilfield. It was there that they experienced the tragedy of the New London School Explosion firsthand, losing her older sister, Jane. Barbara said as a child she had specific chores to do which included washing dishes and clothes. Her least favorite task was cleaning out her father’s spittoon. She loved to read as a child, a love she carried into adulthood.
Barbara was a Kilgore College Rangerette, appeared with them in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade, and took her grandchildren to the Rangerette Revels every year. She was well known for her pies and homemade yeast rolls, She never used dry yeast. Yeast cakes were the reason her rolls were the best around. Barbara loved to play bridge, 42, complete the most difficult crossword puzzles that could be found, and she enjoyed watching Hallmark movies. She loved listening to music from the big band era, and she was passionate about working in her yard and growing beautiful flowers until she no longer could.
Barbara also loved playing card games with her grandchildren and was known to be quite competitive, even when the kids were young.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Tannie Mae; her husband, Wilson Mitchell Dickson, Sr; her granddaughter, Samantha “Sam” Watkins, her siblings, Lee Banks Damuth, Vivian Lucille Laughlin, Georgia Jane Damuth, and Bobby Donald Damuth.
Barbara is survived by her children Mitchell Dickson and wife Dora of Longview, Texas; Deborah Dickson of Austin, Texas; Becky Tupman and husband Jimmy of Seminole, Texas; and Barbara Watkins and husband Jerry of Kilgore, Texas.
She is also survived by her grandchildren Amanda Robinson and husband Chris of Austin; Rachel Parrish and husband Blake of Seminole, Texas; Tyler Tupman and wife Madison of Seminole, Texas; Mackenna Watkins of Kilgore, Texas; Lindsey Bowen and husband Nick of Longview, Texas; Kelli Blair and husband Aloysius of Longview, Texas; Michael and Mandy Powell of Carthage, Texas; Janna Pitre and husband Donnie of Longview, Texas; Stephen Powell and wife Cecil of Princeton, Texas.
She is also survived by 19 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services are pending at this time and will be at Danville Cemetery in Kilgore. At the request of the family, services are for family only.
Please leave online condolences ww.raderfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.