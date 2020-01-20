Barbara Gayle Alexander
LONGVIEW — Funeral services for Mrs. Barbara Gayle Alexander, a Longview resident and long time high school English teacher, will be held Tuesday, January 21 at Rosewood Park Mausoleum. Mrs. Alexander was born April 17, 1941 and passed away quietly on Friday, January 17, 2020 after a lengthy illness due to congestive heart failure.
She was born in Ralls, TX to John W. and Willie D. Campbell where she grew up on a cotton farm, where, in her words “People visited in those days. “How are you?” was an invitation, not a platitude.”
She graduated from West Texas State College (in Canyon, TX) with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English on May 20, 1962, then later went on to get her master’s degree from Stephen F. Austin State University in 1976. She taught high school English for 28 years, starting at Kilgore High School in 1971, then moving to Spring Hill and White Oak High Schools until she retired in 1997. She loved teaching English - especially British literature-- but she loved coaching debate for UIL just as much. She finally was able to save up the money to go to England, and in 2006 she toured the East coast with friends, visiting many of the places she had read about, written about, and taught about. She was passionate about education and politics and would talk for hours about either topic. She had the true heart of a Christian, accepting all people for who they were and was the first person to offer help when anyone needed it.
She married the love of her life, Joe Edwin Alexander March 2, 1963 in Canyon, TX. They were together for almost 40 years until his death in 2003. Together they raised 2 children, who are left to cherish the memories of them both.
Mrs. Alexander is survived by her children, Jeffrey Alexander and wife Jaclyn; Laurie Gaston and husband Rick; 6 grandsons, Jon, Adam, and TJ Kiraly of Hallsville, Matt Gaston of Longview, Josiah and Judah Alexander of Longview, and 1 granddaughter Cassidy Quimby of Homewood, Alabama. She also had numerous great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her 2 brothers Billy Ray and Mike Campbell.
Pallbearers will include her six grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Alexander would encourage sponsorship of a child through Compassion International, an organization she was involved in for many years. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com

