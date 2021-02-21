Barbara Gillentine
LONGVIEW — “On Tuesday Little Debbie stock price fell sharply on the news of Mom’s passing.”
Barbara Sue Gillentine, our beloved MaSue, was set free February 16, 2021 to follow her husband just 16 weeks later, into the arms of Jesus. She answered a call to a glorious reunion of family and friends she has not seen in a long while.
Barbara was born October 8, 1932 to Oreta and Brian Blythe in Coweta, Oklahoma.
Growing up with her many aunts, uncles and cousins, there was never a time she did not feel loved. World War II sent them to California where her father would find work.
While there, Barbara enjoyed her school days with friends and the activities it would bring. (A little known fact: Bobbie Sue won the Liz Taylor look alike contest when she was fifteen.) Yet, going home to Coweta was her greatest joy as the radio played I’ll Be Home For Christmas.
In 1949 her parents bought the picture show in Van, Tx where she continued her junior year of high school. In August of 1950 she married James Loye Gillentine who promised he would take care of her for the rest of her life. Together they had three children to which she lavished her love. Barbara enjoyed cooking, gardening, and sewing as well as all of their PTISD activities.
She was a member of Greggton First Baptist Church. Barbara walked the aisle as a young girl while Softly And Tenderly played on the piano and she gave her heart to Jesus. Love would be her greatest gift as she cared for her family, the very definition of a Proverbs 31 woman.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and younger sister, June Blythe.
Survivors include her children, Steve Gillentine and wife Judy, Chuck Gillentine and Julie Weldon and her husband, Eddie. Also included are her 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
As Barbara’s health declined, she chose to focus on a life well lived. She was thankful for all the riches God had given her and made the most of her confinement. She so enjoyed each of her sitters; Joy, Taylor and Angela who she quickly came to love. The family wishes to thank Christy Black and Heart to Hear Hospice, and her nurse Michelle for their superb care.
A celebration of life will be held at 10:00, Saturday, February 20, 2021 in the chapel of Rader Funeral Home with visitation prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Isaiah 58 Farm, 210 S Green, Longview, TX 75601
“Long live the beauty of love that comes down and through and onto all of us because of our sweet mother.”
