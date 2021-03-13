Barbara Green Henderson
LONGVIEW — Barbara passed into eternity on March 11, 2021, in Tyler, TX. Barbara Bankston Green was born to Durwood “Woody” and Dorothy “Dot” Green on August 18, 1947, in Denison, TX. Barbara’s family moved to Graham, TX at an early age where her family was very involved in the community and First Baptist Church Graham. It was there that she was baptized at the age of 6 by Reverend Hubert Foust.
Barbara graduated from Graham High School in 1965 where she was active in drama and was voted Senior Class Favorite. She followed in her mother’s footsteps to attend Baylor University where she received her Bachelor of Arts in Education. Her years growing up in Graham and her time spent at Baylor were her favorite memories and she reminisced on them often.
She began her teaching career in Marshall, TX and continued to an inner-city San Antonio school district. It was here that Barbara developed a deep passion for racial equity and was involved in civil rights efforts. She met her husband, Dan Henderson, in San Antonio.
Dan and Barbara had two sons, Jason and Joseph (Joey). They moved to Longview and settled in the Spring Hill community. Barbara loved all things Spring Hill and would spend most of her time as a parent watching her two sons perform on the athletic fields, stages, and concert halls as a proud Panther parent. She also continued to teach and enjoyed many 8th grade English students at Pine Tree Jr. High.
Barbara was thrilled when both of her sons also graduated from Baylor University. Barbara was, most likely, the biggest Baylor fan in East Texas. She would often try to promote Baylor to anyone within ear shot…whether they wanted to hear it or not. She kept up with Baylor sports in great detail celebrating every win in every sport while anguishing over every defeat.
She is survived by her two sons, Jason (Melanie) Henderson, of St. Louis, MO and U.S. Army Major Joseph (Nicole) Henderson of Ft. Bragg, NC. Five Grandchildren, Hannah, Grant, Hadley, Eleanor, and Samuel. Her former husband, Dan Henderson of Tyler, her brother Tom Green of Graham, special friend Barbara Brown Trice of Graham, and many extended family members and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents, Durwood and Dorothy Green, and one infant sister. Barbara will be laid to rest next to her parents in Tyler, TX. The family will host a memorial service later this summer. In lieu of flowers, Barbara would be very proud to help out some fellow teachers with a donation to the Spring Hill Education Foundation. https://sites.google.com/shisd.net/sh-education-foundation/home
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Full circle: Cace family plans to move business back to original downtown Longview restaurant location
- Matthew McConaughey tells the Longview News-Journal where he stands on political office
- Documents: Man impersonated CIA agent, took cellphones from Longview WOW staff
- Police: Kilgore woman stole clothing, money from Longview nonprofit
- Longview man gets 25 years in prison for continuous sex abuse of child
- Longview law firm involved in $63M patent trial verdict
- East Texas Advanced Academies names pastor-police officer to board
- Liquid meth disguised as horse meds headed from Mexico to Longview seized
- Black History Month: Students say education on race issues key
- Police Beat: Saturday, March 6, 2021
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.