Barbara Hamby
LONGVIEW — Funeral services for Mrs. Barbara Hamby will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in the chapel of Rader Funeral Home of Longview at 10:00 AM. A visitation will be held Friday from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Rader Funeral Home. Mrs. Hamby passed away in the early evening of June 19, 2023, at her home in Longview, TX.
Barbara was born on December 10, 1948, in Bismarck, Arkansas to parents Earnest and Grace Burris. She graduated from Bismarck HS in Bismarck, AR. She retired from Skeeter Boats in 2019. She loved being outdoors, especially when she got the opportunity to go fishing and camping. When life prevented her from camping, she could often be found outside in her swing admiring her flowers and watching the hummingbirds. She also enjoyed taking long car rides seeing the countryside.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Earnest and Grace, as well as her brother Howard Burris. Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 55 years, Norman Hamby of Longview; son Tony Hamby, wife Tracy and grandson Trever of Ben Wheeler; son Shannon Hamby, wife Rebecca, sons Maverick and Brody of Gladewater; brother Travis Burris and wife Sue of Del Rio; sister Carolyn Wolf of San Antonio and sister Patricia Simpson of Benton, AR and numerous other family members and friends.
