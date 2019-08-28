Barbara Jo Drown
LONGVIEW — Barbara Jo Drown, 75, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 in Longview. A Celebration of Barbara’s Life will be held 11 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Chapel of Lakeview Funeral Home in Longview. Visitation will be 6-8 Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Lakeview Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Voss and Pastor Donnie Barron officiating. Interment will be in Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
Barbara Jo Alexander Drown was born February 28, 1944 in Marshall, Texas to Dock Alexander and Ovelia Tillman Alexander. Barbara enjoyed gardening, going to the boats, and loving on her fur babies. She was an amazing woman who loved her family more than anything in the world. She could be a little spitfire at times, but nothing was more important to her than her family, her grandchildren and making sure the love of her life, Charlie was taken care of. Barbara will be missed tremendously by those who loved her most and will be a light that will always shine bright in the lives she touched.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Charlie Drown; sons, Ronald Lynn Jones (Susan), Tony Ray Jones (Kathy), Jerry Don Jones (significant other, Lisa); daughter, Debbie Waterman; son, Rivers Drown; grandchildren, Tyler Lynn Jones, Kasi Nicole Jones, and Gracie Nicole Jones; siblings, Della Briggs, James Alexander, Charlie Alexander, and Paul “Bubba” Alexander; several nieces and nephews; and her fur babies, Bella, Frosty, and Lucky.

