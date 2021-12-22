Barbara Josephine Hilchey
LONGVIEW — Barbara Josephine Hilchey (née Reeves), until recently a resident of the independent living community Arabella of Longview, Texas, died peacefully in her sleep in Deland, Florida, on Dec.19, 2021. She was 93.
She was born on March 26, 1928, in China Grove, Texas, to Lloyd and Jewel Annie Mae Lee Reeves. Her husband, SFC Stanley Michael Hilchey Jr., preceded her on Aug. 11, 1988. She will be buried with him in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.
She and her husband traveled widely during his years of active military service, including overseas postings in Germany and Japan. Their five children were all born in different places, including Maine, Kansas, Virginia, Texas and Hokkaido, Japan. After Sgt. Hilchey retired from the Army, the family settled in Exeter, New Hampshire.
Barbara Hilchey was the longtime office manager for the dental practice of Drs. Eugene Niedzielski and Robert Nicoll in Exeter. She worked as a dental hygienist before that. She returned to East Texas in 1988, settling in Longview, where she worked for many years as a security guard at the Gregg County Airport. She retired in 2002 at the age of 72. She was a member of the Centre Presbyterian Church in Elderville, TX.
Barbara Hilchey is survived by four children: Michelle Jacobson and her husband Paul of Eagan, Minnesota; Cheryl Kenlin and her husband Charles of Deland, Florida; Kevin P. Hilchey and his wife Charlotte of Longview; and Timothy J. Hilchey and his wife Patricia Ryan of Deerfield, Massachusetts. She also leaves a sister-in-law, Joan Johnson of Placida, Florida. A son, Stanley Michael Hilchey III, of Longview preceded her.
In addition to her children, she is survived by eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and dozens of nieces and nephews.
Barbara Hilchey was a graduate of Hermleigh High School in Hermleigh, Texas. She was an accomplished seamstress, crocheter and quilter. And her southern fried chicken and gravy were much in demand until she retired her skillet in recent years.
Having lived through the Great Depression, she was extremely proud that all of her children were able to attend and graduate from college.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name to a Veterans Charity of the donors’ choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.