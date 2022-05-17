Barbara Kay NIX
DAINGERFIELD — Funeral services for Barbara Nix, 88, of Daingerfield were held at 10:30 AM Monday, May 16, 2022 at the First Baptist Church of Daingerfield with Bro. Ben Terry and Pastor Danny Broughton officiating. Burial followed in Clark Cemetery under the direction of Horn-Nail-Haggard Funeral Home of Daingerfield. Mrs. Nix was born on October 26, 1933 in Beaumont to Orbie and Katie Bush. She passed away on May 14, 2022 in a Daingerfield nursing facility. Barbara received her Bachelor and Masters Degrees from East Texas State University (now Texas A&M Commerce). She taught for 30 years at Daingerfield High School and 7 years as a member of the adjunct faculty of Northeast Texas Community College. She served 10 years on the Daingerfield - Lone Star ISD School Board and was a member of the Retired Teachers of Texas. She was listed in the Most Prominent Educators of Texas 1983 publication, presented the Texas Excellence Award for Outstanding High School Teachers, was recognized by the Texas Classroom Teachers Association for service as a board trustee. A loving mother and grandmother, Mrs. Nix was preceded in death by her parents husband, Winford Nix. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Sid Sampson of Farmers Branch; son and daughter-in-law, Craig and Kouri Nix of Daingerfield; granddaughter, Karley Nix of Daingerfield and best friends Jeannie Broughton and Judy Pollan. A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.hornnailhaggardfh.com.
