Barbara Mae Gober
LONGVIEW — Barbara Mae Gober was called home on Saturday February 12. She was born on May 31, 1952, in Everett Washington to Alvin and Mae Gober, and was 69 at the time of her passing. Barbara never met a stranger. She could strike up a conversation with anyone and they would probably become friends. She had a close circle of friends that loved her as much as she did them. She was a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. When it came to her family, she could never see you enough. She loved them like no other. Barbara is preceded in death by her parents Alvin & Mae. She is survived by brother Harold Gober & wife Karen, daughter Vonda Gunn and husband Scott, grandsons Alec Gunn, Collin Gunn, Nicholas Gunn and wife Katlyn & Shawn Gunn. She also had a great-granddaughter Gracie that was the light of her life. She was a wonderful woman and will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be Saturday, February 19, 2022, from 1-2 PM in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home of Longview. A memorial service will be held at 2 PM.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
